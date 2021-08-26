Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SFT. Wedbush upgraded Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shift Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shares of SFT stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $627.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.75. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $14.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Shift Technologies by 752.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 218,592 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its stake in Shift Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 515,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 15,038 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Shift Technologies by 951.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 48,311 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in Shift Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,071,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.