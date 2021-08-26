OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OPFI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of OppFi in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of OppFi in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of OppFi from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of OppFi in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. OppFi has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.75.

OppFi stock opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. OppFi has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

About OppFi

FG New America Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses FG New America Acquisition Corp. is based in Itasca, Illinois.

