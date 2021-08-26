ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) will post $68.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.40 million and the highest is $71.36 million. ORBCOMM posted sales of $61.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full-year sales of $268.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $263.50 million to $273.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $295.93 million, with estimates ranging from $288.70 million to $303.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORBC shares. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James downgraded ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ORBCOMM by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 307,249 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in ORBCOMM by 927.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 211,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 191,100 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORBC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.46. 246,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,389. ORBCOMM has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $912.86 million, a PE ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM, Inc engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management.

