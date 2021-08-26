Origo (OGO) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.36 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Origo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Origo has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Origo has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and $4.37 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00052387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00052631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $354.99 or 0.00752476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00098145 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official website is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.