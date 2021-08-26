Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.40, but opened at $13.10. Oscar Health shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 35,772 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 1,074,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $13,633,399.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner acquired 125,900 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,637,959.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,336,826 shares of company stock worth $17,102,950 in the last three months.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $883,252,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,819,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Oscar Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,735,000 after buying an additional 559,947 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund IV Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at $276,186,000. Finally, Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $197,719,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

