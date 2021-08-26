O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $36.13. O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF shares last traded at $36.02, with a volume of 3,932 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.41.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.