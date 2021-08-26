OST Hits One Day Trading Volume of $51,432.00 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One OST coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OST has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. OST has a total market cap of $5.68 million and $51,432.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00052042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00013827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00053403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $350.75 or 0.00748997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00097610 BTC.

OST Profile

OST (OST) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

