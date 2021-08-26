Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 748,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 312,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,539,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Shares of OTIS opened at $91.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.04 and a fifty-two week high of $92.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.39.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

