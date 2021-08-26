Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.41. Outlook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Equities research analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 428.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 101,044 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $72,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $58,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $41,000. 7.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.