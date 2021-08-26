Oxbow Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after buying an additional 27,258 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,967,000 after buying an additional 510,573 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,778,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,035,000 after buying an additional 16,716 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 54,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,907,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

