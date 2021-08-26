Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $309,000 Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONE. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 17,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $3,649,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $241,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.24. The stock had a trading volume of 30,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,083. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.37. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $147.64 and a fifty-two week high of $209.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.572 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

