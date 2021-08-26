Oxbow Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,103,000 after buying an additional 45,596 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,024,000 after purchasing an additional 40,974 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after purchasing an additional 206,785 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,402,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $302.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,959. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $303.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.06.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.