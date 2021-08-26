PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of PACCAR worth $16,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in PACCAR by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in PACCAR by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $81.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.99. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $79.05 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCAR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.08.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

