PAID Network (PAID) Price Hits $1.16 on Exchanges

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002453 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $96.08 million and $4.40 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00052481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00125820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00158458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,206.43 or 1.00127374 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.47 or 0.01040307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.54 or 0.06597621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.