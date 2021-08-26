Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Given New $460.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $440.00 to $460.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.69.

NYSE:PANW opened at $447.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.04 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $449.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,910.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after acquiring an additional 336,392 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $125,901,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $109,790,000 after purchasing an additional 173,698 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

