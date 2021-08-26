Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $475.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Cowen from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.69.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW opened at $447.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.04 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $385.31. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $449.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,133,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $419,581,000 after buying an additional 51,760 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $348,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $279,734,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.