Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.15-7.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.275-5.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.02 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.150-$7.250 EPS.

Shares of PANW traded up $11.60 on Thursday, reaching $458.65. The stock had a trading volume of 90,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $385.31. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $449.78.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $465.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $463.69.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.