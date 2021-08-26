Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) CEO Buys $10,295.00 in Stock

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) CEO Jason Katz acquired 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $10,295.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,317.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Jason Katz bought 2,030 shares of Paltalk stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $6,577.20.

Shares of PALT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.61. 24,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,862. Paltalk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

