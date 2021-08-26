Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM) Insider Sells £49,999.80 in Stock

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM) insider Nick OReilly sold 416,665 shares of Panther Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total value of £49,999.80 ($65,325.06).

Shares of PALM stock opened at GBX 12 ($0.16) on Thursday. Panther Metals PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 7.61 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 17.90 ($0.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.76. The company has a market capitalization of £7.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23.

About Panther Metals

Panther Metals PLC invests in and acquires projects in the natural resources sector. It engages in developing the Bear Lake project, which explores for gold and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits that consists of 69 claim units covering 42 square kilometers located in Ontario, Canada. It holds interests in the Schreiber-Pyramid property; and the Marrakai Gold project exploration licence application covering an area of 13.4 square kilometers located in the highly-prospective Pine Creek Orogen, Northern Territory, Australia.

