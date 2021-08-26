Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM) Insider Sells £49,999.80 in Stock

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM) insider Nick OReilly sold 416,665 shares of Panther Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total value of £49,999.80 ($65,325.06).
Shares of PALM stock opened at GBX 12 ($0.16) on Thursday. Panther Metals PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 7.61 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 17.90 ($0.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.76. The company has a market capitalization of £7.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23.
About Panther Metals
Featured Story: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Panther Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panther Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.