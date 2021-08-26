Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PH. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.64.

NYSE PH opened at $303.51 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $192.25 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

