Patrick J. Mcenany Sells 54,161 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 54,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $298,968.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $568.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CPRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.