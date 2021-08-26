Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.02 and last traded at $38.02. Approximately 477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 548,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Paycor HCM Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

