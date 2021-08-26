PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 25,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

PayPal stock traded down $4.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $273.62. The company had a trading volume of 280,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,681,211. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

