PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 0.8% of Motco’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Motco’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 3,435.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,095 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in PayPal by 59.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,250 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in PayPal by 76.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,625,000 after purchasing an additional 969,254 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 79.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $396,721,000 after purchasing an additional 721,274 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $275.28. The stock had a trading volume of 178,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,681,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.20.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

