PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDCE. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,149,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $406,450. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,231,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $214,856,000 after purchasing an additional 85,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,635,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $212,264,000 after acquiring an additional 415,024 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,930,752 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $134,199,000 after acquiring an additional 89,891 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 73.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $122,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $80,674,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 3.42. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

