Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.02

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.02 and last traded at $33.82, with a volume of 32 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.74.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PGC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $162,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Todd Poland bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $491,200. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

