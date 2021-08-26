Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.22.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $116.25 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.44.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,052,531.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,146.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 773,459 shares of company stock valued at $90,685,874 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

