Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Acquires 122 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 2.5% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 35,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Ecolab by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $223.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.25. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.56.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,028. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

