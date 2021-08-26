Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after acquiring an additional 34,208 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 33,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 52,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,518,000. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.98. 10,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,970. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

