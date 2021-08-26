Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Hormel Foods accounts for approximately 2.2% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,651,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,829,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,292,000 after purchasing an additional 29,737 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of HRL stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $44.79. The company had a trading volume of 33,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,325. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.97. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,846. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

