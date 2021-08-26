Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Receives $26.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

PVAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.92. 238,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,335. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.80. Penn Virginia has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $716.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 3.53.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

