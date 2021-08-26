Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.580-$1.640 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRDO. TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.
NASDAQ PRDO opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $782.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.22. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.
Perdoceo Education Company Profile
Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.
