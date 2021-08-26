Peter S. Garcia Sells 60,000 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $4,449,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Peter S. Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Peter S. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $662,300.00.

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $74.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.03. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $117.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.01.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

ALXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

