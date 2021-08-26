Phala.Network (PHA) Reaches Market Cap of $96.00 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Phala.Network has a total market capitalization of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala.Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00052923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00053964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $358.55 or 0.00761590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00097952 BTC.

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network (PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars.

