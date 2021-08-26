Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 5.37%.

PAHC opened at $23.52 on Thursday. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $952.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Phibro Animal Health worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAHC shares. Barclays downgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

