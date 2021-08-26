Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.210-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $171 million-$179 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.10 million.Photronics also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.21-0.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

PLAB traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $13.57. 479,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,708. Photronics has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Photronics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $65,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $245,130 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Photronics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 91.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 193,669 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Photronics worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

