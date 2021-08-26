Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Physicians Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.11. The company had a trading volume of 128,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,868. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.