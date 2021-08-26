Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,038 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.52% of Planet Fitness worth $34,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 146.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,999 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $40,289,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 154.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 812,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,837,000 after purchasing an additional 492,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 268.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after purchasing an additional 410,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 51.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,916,000 after purchasing an additional 408,140 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $79.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $53.55 and a one year high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

