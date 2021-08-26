PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) were up 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.34 and last traded at $28.31. Approximately 662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 95,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.844 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PLDT by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PLDT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in PLDT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in PLDT by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new stake in PLDT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PLDT (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.

