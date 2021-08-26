Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Down 83.6% in August

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the July 29th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Plymouth Rock Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.25 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 88,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,890. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33.
About Plymouth Rock Technologies
