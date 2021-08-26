PolkaFoundry Reaches Market Cap of $28.48 Million (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. PolkaFoundry has a market cap of $28.48 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded 40.3% higher against the US dollar. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaFoundry alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00053795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00052619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.98 or 0.00772907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00098074 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PolkaFoundry is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,172,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaFoundry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaFoundry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaFoundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaFoundry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.