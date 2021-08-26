Polkally (KALLY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $112,048.00

Polkally (CURRENCY:KALLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. Polkally has a total market capitalization of $193,817.83 and $112,048.00 worth of Polkally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polkally has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Polkally coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00051514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00122170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00154279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,378.96 or 1.00057902 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $485.84 or 0.01026031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,163.89 or 0.06681700 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Polkally

Polkally’s total supply is 94,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,256,851 coins. Polkally’s official Twitter account is @realpolkally

Buying and Selling Polkally

