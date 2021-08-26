Polkamarkets (POLK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $433,280.00

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $18.68 million and $433,280.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000910 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00054212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00053788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.10 or 0.00780758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00101447 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,052,618 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

