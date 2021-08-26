Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) to Issue $0.45 Dividend

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share by the mining company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON POLY opened at GBX 1,477.50 ($19.30) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £7.00 billion and a PE ratio of 9.14. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of GBX 1,382 ($18.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,555.23.

POLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

