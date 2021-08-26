Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

PTMN opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

