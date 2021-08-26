PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Receives $30.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PWSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NYSE PWSC opened at $31.08 on Monday. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $31.37.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

