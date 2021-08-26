PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.71.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $31.08 on Monday. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

