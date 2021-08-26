Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) shares were down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.36 and last traded at $31.46. Approximately 1,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 183,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.16.

Several analysts recently commented on PRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prelude Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $412,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $709,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,074,400 over the last three months. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

