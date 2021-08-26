Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $132.19

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$132.19 and last traded at C$132.57, with a volume of 18487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$131.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$127.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$135.57.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$127.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41. The firm has a market cap of C$5.78 billion and a PE ratio of 52.52.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.