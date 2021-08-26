Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Primoris Services worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 22.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $25.23 on Thursday. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

